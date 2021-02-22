One dead, six rescued in South Lake Tahoe apartment building fire

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - One person died and six others were rescued after an apartment building caught fire Monday morning in South Lake Tahoe.

Crews with South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue responded around 11:15 a.m. Feb. 22, 2021 at a complex at 4123 Pine Boulevard.

Firefighters and police officers arrived to find residents hanging out of the windows of the second story. Six people from the second floor were rescued, and one person escaped on his own from the first floor, officials said.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue respond to a fire at an apartment complex at 4123 Pine Blvd. Monday morning. (City of South Lake Tahoe)

CPR was administered for another person found on the first floor but he later died.

“Although one resident succumbed to his injuries, the quick response and hard work from our police officers, our firefighters and the firefighters from our neighbors, six people are alive and well,” said Fire Chief Clive Savacool.

The fire was contained to one of the four apartments in the complex but heavy smoke damage was found throughout the building, officials reported. There is no word yet as to what sparked the fire.

