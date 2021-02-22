Advertisement

One dead, six rescued in South Lake Tahoe apartment building fire

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue respond to a fire at an apartment complex at 4123 Pine Blvd....
South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue respond to a fire at an apartment complex at 4123 Pine Blvd. Monday morning.(City of South Lake Tahoe)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:38 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - One person died and six others were rescued after an apartment building caught fire Monday morning in South Lake Tahoe.

Crews with South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue responded around 11:15 a.m. Feb. 22, 2021 at a complex at 4123 Pine Boulevard.

Firefighters and police officers arrived to find residents hanging out of the windows of the second story. Six people from the second floor were rescued, and one person escaped on his own from the first floor, officials said.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue respond to a fire at an apartment complex at 4123 Pine Blvd....
South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue respond to a fire at an apartment complex at 4123 Pine Blvd. Monday morning.(City of South Lake Tahoe)

CPR was administered for another person found on the first floor but he later died.

“Although one resident succumbed to his injuries, the quick response and hard work from our police officers, our firefighters and the firefighters from our neighbors, six people are alive and well,” said Fire Chief Clive Savacool.

The fire was contained to one of the four apartments in the complex but heavy smoke damage was found throughout the building, officials reported. There is no word yet as to what sparked the fire.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting scene graphic.
Police seek information on northeast Reno slaying
In this Jan. 11, 2010 photo, a worker shows a marijuana bud for sale at the Lotus Medical...
Marijuana sold in Nevada failed yeast and mold testing, board says
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Stabbing graphic
Two critically injured in Sparks stabbing; suspect sought
Diego Salido, left, Kira Ann Clapp and Scott Zettelmeyer, a REMSA employee and member of Washoe...
Couple reported missing rescued on Black Rock Desert

Latest News

The Reno Police Department asked drivers to avoid Moana Ln. between S. Virginia St. and Kietzke...
Situation involving man on roof of Moana Ln. business now over
The state Senate unanimously passed a bill on Monday to recognize so-called dark sky...
Nevada Senate passes bill to form ‘dark sky places’ program
The suspects were identified as 28-year old Raylyna Salas of Sacramento County, 25-year old...
Three arrested in connection with mail theft investigation
Carson City Health and Human Services reschedules vaccine events
Quad-County announces rescheduled COVID-19 vaccination events