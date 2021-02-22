NV Energy responds to increase in damaged gas lines

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is urging the community to call 811 before they dig after a spike in gas leaks. According to NV Energy’s Vice President of Gas Delivery Jessie Murray crews have responded to seven calls from contractors and homeowners since January.

Murray said the numbers are alarming because crews barely get any calls during this time of year. “This is really an anomaly in that we are seeing so many damages in January and February, we don’t even see these rates in June, July, and August.”

The utility company said hitting a gas line could not only set off an ignition but impact a lot of people. “While we make that repair to return that neighborhood to a safe state, imagine the cold nights that we are having right now and neighbors potentially not having gas either,” said Murray.

He said people should never assume a utility line is always deep beneath the ground. “Overtime you know erosion and landscaping can make it much shallower than when it was originally installed.”

Murray said the signs of a punctured gas line are the smell of rotten eggs and you could hear the leak immediately. NV Energy said to clear the area right away and call 911.

You’re not only responsible for the repairs but could face fines by the Public Utilities Commission.

You’re asked to call 811 two days before you dig.

