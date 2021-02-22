Nevada Senate passes bill to form ‘dark sky places’ program

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada lawmakers took a step toward ensuring stargazers will continue to enjoy picture-perfect constellations in remote rural parts of the state.

The state Senate unanimously passed a bill on Monday to recognize so-called dark sky sanctuaries in rural Nevada where people can marvel at celestial views with no light pollution.

Lieutenant Governor Kate Marshall is sponsoring the bill. She says designating dark sky places would help Nevada’s recreational tourism sector continue the growth it has experienced amid the pandemic.

The bill now moves to the Assembly and must be signed by Governor Steve Sisolak before becoming law.

