Monday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Cool, light northerly winds will persist ahead of high pressure building across the region for Monday. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 50′s until Tuesday. Several cold fronts sweep through the Pacific Northwest and portions of western Nevada this week. A cool down in in store by Wednesday, dropping temperatures down by 10 degrees and breezy winds can make it feel a bit colder. While these cold front are dry, chances for precipitation looks likely by next weekend.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

