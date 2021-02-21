Two critically injured in Sparks stabbing; suspect sought

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people were in critical condition Sunday after being stabbed several times in a parking garage at the Nugget Casino Resort in downtown Sparks.

The Sparks Police Department got the call of the attack at about 2:14 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said Sitani Malufu and Angel Reygadas were stabbed multiple times and were in critical condition, police said.

It was not clear if the suspects and the victims knew each other, police sad.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

