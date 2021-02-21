Advertisement

Police seek information on northeast Reno slaying

Shooting scene graphic.
Shooting scene graphic.(Associated Press)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 9:16 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department is investigating the slaying of a man in northeast Reno on Saturday night.

Police went to the 2400 block of Tripp Drive, in the area of the Hug High School baseball field, at about 8:31 p.m. on a report of shots fired and a person down.

Officers found a man who had been shot and died.

Police ask anyone with information call police at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

