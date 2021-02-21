Advertisement

Drought-stricken West holds out for more than just dry snow

Drought graphic.
Drought graphic.(Associated Press)
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 12:07 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERNALILLO, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico is getting some much-needed snow but don’t count on it to end the drought.

Every square mile of the arid state is dealing with some level of dryness, with more than half locked in the worst category - exceptional drought.

And much of the West is no better off, with parts of Arizona, Utah and Nevada among the hardest hit.

The latest storms to cross New Mexico came with frigid temperatures.

Experts say the colder the air, the less moisture in the snow. That means less water to recharge the soil and less that will find its way into rivers and reservoirs this spring.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

In this Jan. 11, 2010 photo, a worker shows a marijuana bud for sale at the Lotus Medical...
Marijuana sold in Nevada failed yeast and mold testing, board says
Icy Roads graphic
17 vehicles crash, closing I-80 Saturday morning
Patrol car flashes lights
47 citations, 2 arrests for illegal street racing in Reno
In this 2020 photo provided by Alice Little, sex worker Alice Little poses for a picture in...
Pandemic makes prostitution taboo in Nevada’s legal brothels
Death investigation
One person dead in Mono County, suspect in custody

Latest News

COVID-19 masking
How Do People Feel About Double Masking?
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: No deaths, 190 recoveries
Avalanche graphic
1 snowmobiler missing and presumed dead in Nevada avalanche
Diego Salido, left, Kira Ann Clapp and Scott Zettelmeyer, a REMSA employee and member of Washoe...
Couple reported missing rescued on Black Rock Desert