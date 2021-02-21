Advertisement

COVID-19 restrictions eased, but no instruction changes at UNR

Brian Sandoval speaks to reporters during a press conference following the official appointment...
Brian Sandoval speaks to reporters during a press conference following the official appointment as the next president of the University of Nevada, Reno.(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 5:25 PM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The University of Nevada, Reno will not change modes of teaching for the rest of the semester despite Gov. Steve Sisolak easing COVID-19 restrictions.

UNR President Brian Sandoval made the announcement in a statement to students and faculty on Friday.

“After careful study of classroom and laboratory sizes, and the continued requirement for safe social distancing configurations, we have determined that the physical restrictions in our classrooms and laboratories simply prevent us from increasing any of their current social distancing capacities,” Sandoval’s letter said.

LINK: UNR COVID-19 restrictions

UNR is planning for a virtual commencement ceremony for spring graduates on May 14.

Sandoval also discussed COVID-19 vaccines for UNR staff and students. University employees may be included in the Frontline Supply Chain and Logistics category which is an upcoming category of vaccinations. This includes those who work in agriculture and food processing and utilities and communication infrastructure.

Students in residential settings and other university employees would be next in line for COVID-19 vaccines.

Sandoval urged students and staff to wear face coverings, wash their hands frequently and practice social distancing.

