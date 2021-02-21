Advertisement

Couple reported missing rescued on Black Rock Desert

Diego Salido, left, Kira Ann Clapp and Scott Zettelmeyer, a REMSA employee and member of Washoe...
Diego Salido, left, Kira Ann Clapp and Scott Zettelmeyer, a REMSA employee and member of Washoe County Sheriff's Office HASTY team.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 10:30 AM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GERLACH, Nev. (KOLO) - A couple reported missing in Davis, Calif., were rescued Saturday in the Black Rock Desert thanks to the help of an off-duty Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detective sergeant.

The sergeant was miles away from his camp when he came across Diego Salido and Kira Ann Clapp in their disabled vehicle.

The two went camping in Northern Nevada and Clapp’s credit card was last used in Gerlach.

The sergeant gave them food and water and returned to his camp, where he used his satellite telephone to call in their latitude and longitude to Washoe County Search and Rescue.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN helicopter flew to the scene, picked them up and returned them to safety.

