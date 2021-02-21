Couple reported missing rescued on Black Rock Desert

GERLACH, Nev. (KOLO) - A couple reported missing in Davis, Calif., were rescued Saturday in the Black Rock Desert thanks to the help of an off-duty Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detective sergeant.

The sergeant was miles away from his camp when he came across Diego Salido and Kira Ann Clapp in their disabled vehicle.

The two went camping in Northern Nevada and Clapp’s credit card was last used in Gerlach.

The sergeant gave them food and water and returned to his camp, where he used his satellite telephone to call in their latitude and longitude to Washoe County Search and Rescue.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN helicopter flew to the scene, picked them up and returned them to safety.

The family reunion pic.twitter.com/AGFkje6f4i — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) February 21, 2021