Bright sun, poor ice delay outdoor NHL game at Lake Tahoe

Members of the Colorado Avalanche, in white, and the Vegas Golden Knights, red play during the...
Members of the Colorado Avalanche, in white, and the Vegas Golden Knights, red play during the first period of the Outdoor Lake Tahoe NHL hockey game in Stateline, Nev., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli))(Rich Pedroncelli | AP)
By JOSH DUBOW
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 4:26 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATELINE, Nev. (AP) - The setting was spectacular but the ice conditions were far from it, leading to an extended delay between the first and second period of the outdoor game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at Lake Tahoe.

The NHL decided to halt the game for more than eight hours on Saturday after bright sun and temperatures hovering around freezing led to poor ice conditions.

Players and officials were repeatedly falling because of holes on the ice.

The NHL also announced that Sunday’s game between Boston and Philadelphia will be moved back by more than five hours to avoid the bright sunshine that is causing issues for the first game this weekend. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

