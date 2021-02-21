1 snowmobiler missing and presumed dead in Nevada avalanche

ELKO, Nev. (AP) - Authorities say one snowmobiler is missing and presumed dead and another was seriously injured after an avalanche in the Ruby Mountains of eastern Nevada.

Elko County officials say search and rescue crews had to suspend the recovery effort Saturday evening due to unstable snow conditions and limited visibility.

The search resumed at dawn Sunday. Authorities said three young men from the Elko area were snowmobiling near Castle Lake high in the mountains above Lamoille Canyon when the avalanche occurred shortly before noon Saturday.

One of the men was able to make it down and call for help. A rescue crew helped bring the injured man to safety and he was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital for treatment.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)