Saturday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Windy, snow-showery weather will start the weekend, followed by clearing skies and cool temperatures by Saturday afternoon. Carry chains in the Sierra through midday on Saturday. Sunday and Monday will be sunny and warmer. A temperature drop is likely on Tuesday. This looks like a mainly dry change. More stormy weather is possible late next week. -Jeff