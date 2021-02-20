Advertisement

Pandemic sparks debate about remote lobbying in Nevada

The Nevada Legislature
The Nevada Legislature(Gurajpal Sangha)
By Associated Press
Feb. 19, 2021
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus in the Nevada Legislature have changed the nature of lobbying and raised new questions about how to regulate it.

Democratic lawmakers introduced a bill this week that would require lobbyists to register and disclose their activities whether they advocate on behalf of their clients in-person or remotely.

Currently, Nevada’s Lobbying Disclosure and Regulation Act only requires lobbyists to register if they lobby in-person.

Some conservative activists oppose the bill because they said the building’s closure makes lobbying impossible.

Four lobbyists in a lawsuit claim the building closure denies them their First Amendment right to petition government.

