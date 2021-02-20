Pandemic sparks debate about remote lobbying in Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus in the Nevada Legislature have changed the nature of lobbying and raised new questions about how to regulate it.

Democratic lawmakers introduced a bill this week that would require lobbyists to register and disclose their activities whether they advocate on behalf of their clients in-person or remotely.

Currently, Nevada’s Lobbying Disclosure and Regulation Act only requires lobbyists to register if they lobby in-person.

Some conservative activists oppose the bill because they said the building’s closure makes lobbying impossible.

Four lobbyists in a lawsuit claim the building closure denies them their First Amendment right to petition government.

