One person dead in Mono County, suspect in custody

BISHOP, Calif. (KOLO) - One person is dead in a Mono County, Calif., community about 6 miles from the Nevada border and a suspect is in custody, the Mono County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday.

Investigators did not release the names of the victim or the suspect until the victim’s family are notified.

Friday night at about 9:33 p.m., the sheriff’s office got a call about domestic violence in the Benton, Calif., area. Benton is a community on U.S. 6.

Sheriff’s office deputies, the California Highway Patrol and the Bishop Police Department responded. They found evidence of a forced entry and a struggle but there was no one inside the home, the sheriff’s office said.

Law enforcement searched the area and found the suspect’s vehicle at a home in Hammil Valley, about 22 miles south on U.S. 6 towards Bishop, and found the female victim inside, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect barricaded himself in a motor home on the property. Special units were called out and the CHP helicopter assisted as law enforcement entered the motor home and found the suspect inside trying to hide, the sheriff’s office said.

He was arrested without further incident and was booked into the Mono County jail.

The investigation continues and the sheriff’s office expects to release more information later.

