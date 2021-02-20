Advertisement

Ohio police find cat, newborn kittens in ‘suspicious package’

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:36 PM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MIAMI, Ohio (CNN) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio got a call about a suspicious package left outside the door of a church and sent the bomb unit to investigate.

Nothing was ticking inside the bag. Instead, the responders heard kittens and found a mother cat and six kittens inside.

A note left inside indicated “Sprinkles” had gone into labor the day before.

The Butler County Bomb Unit was called to a suspicious package at a Church in New Miami. When Specialist Mike Grimes and...

Posted by Butler County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 18, 2021

All is well for the mom and her babies and they are being cared for by a local animal shelter.

The animals appear to be in good health and are headed to a foster family.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mario Rostro III, left, and Heather Montgomery
Two arrested in Lovelock as accessories to Paso Robles murder
Washoe County Sheriff's Office
Pedestrian dead after being hit by train
Sheriff's deputies helped a woman found sleeping along I-80 near Patrick.
WCSO deputies help woman attempting to walk from Sacramento to Pennsylvania
The scene of a crash that involved a Washoe County Sheriff's Office vehicle. Another vehicle,...
Washoe sheriff’s office involved in Sparks crash
Developers turn motel into transitional housing
Developers turn Reno 8 Motel into Reno Super Gr8 transitional housing

Latest News

Senior living centers speed up vaccine rollout
Senior living centers speed up vaccine rollout
A suspicious bag outside an Ohio church reveals a cat and six kittens inside.
Ohio police find cat, newborn kittens in ‘suspicious package’
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. listens on Capitol Hill in...
Judge tosses Rep. Devin Nunes’ lawsuit against CNN
COVID-19 vaccine
Quad-County COVID-19 Vaccines Delayed