Neurotherapy and brain function

Neurotherapy screen used in treatment
Neurotherapy screen used in treatment(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:21 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It may look like Curt Torvick is relaxing in a recliner. But he’s actually in a Neurotherapy session.

He came to the Neurotherapy Clinic in Reno for anxiety and other issues. The non-invasive treatment he says has helped tremendously.

“And the results were pretty quick,” says Torvick. “That a week or two I was different, in myself and how I was dealing with everything. Yea it was for myself in that degree, because it works. Because it is working,” he says.

Neurotherapy is not a common option for patients who are trying to treat conditions like depression, ADHD, or even anxiety. But therapists who know about Neurotherapy sometimes recommend the therapy alone or in conjunction with other treatments.

“So, if you are one of those individuals who says I’m sick of the medication aspect, or the side effects from medication,” says Genevieve Ramos, a family therapist. “This doesn’t have side effects. So, that is pretty phenomenal.

Neurotherapy otherwise known as Neurofeedback monitors a patient’s brainwaves at which point a patient treatment plan is developed to allow a patient to modify their brainwave activity for positive results.

“Put together programs for the client which will strengthen the brain activity where it needs it, and it will quiet the brain activity where it is working too hard or inefficiently,” says Heather Flowers who analyses the EEGs and develops the specific therapy at the center. Flowers says sensors are connected to a computer which analyzes the brain’s activity. Sound and video are displayed based on the brain’s continuous response to reinforce a positive performance.

The American Medical Association has endorsed this treatment for ADHD.

Flowers says she has treated patients as young as 6 to as old as 99 years of age for various conditions.

