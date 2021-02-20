Marijuana sold in Nevada failed yeast and mold testing, board says

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Marijuana sold at five dispensaries in Nevada, including Greenleaf Wellness in Sparks, failed microbial testing and should not be used, the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board reported Saturday.

The marijuana that failed called Gelato Glue, batch and lot numbers 122320B86 - ABGG02, and Last OG, 122320B86 - ABLOG01. They were believed to be sold as flower and pre-rolls between Jan. 27 and Feb. 19.

The marijuana failed for total yeast and mold, the board reported.

The person who answered the telephone at Greenleaf Wellness said the business had no comment on the issue.

The board said people with suppressed immune systems should especially be careful not to use the marijuana.

The other four businesses were all in Las Vegas: ShowGrow, The Apothecary Shoppe, Wallflower Cannabis House and Oasis Cannabis Dispensary.

The product should have a product label and the batch and lot number is typically shown on the label.

The board said there are no known reports of illness.

There is no evidence the businesses or the cultivator, Nevada Group Wellness LLC, knew of the problem, the board said.

