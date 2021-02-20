Advertisement

Local doctor urges you to take control of your heart health

medical stethoscope head and red toy heart lying on cardiogram chart closeup
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:06 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - February is American Heart Month, but this pandemic may be causing many of us to neglect our heart health. A local cardiologist is sharing steps you can take to prevent heart disease.

“There’s no age too old or too young to start taking good care of your health.”

Dr. Chris Rowan, Medical Director of Heart Failure at Renown Health

According to Dr. Chris Rowan, a Medical Director of Heart Failure at Renown Health, Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death not only worldwide, but also in Washoe County and Nevada.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it can happen to anyone at any age, Dr. Rowan says males are more susceptible than females, as well as older adults.

Dr. Rowan added, “Lack of physical activity, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, family history, smoking.”

He says it’s critical to know the risk factors so you can take control of them, instead of letting them control you.

“Minimize alcohol if you can, no drug use obviously, that’s one of the biggest problems of heart disease in Washoe County, get your cholesterol under control,” Dr. Rowan said.

Eating right and physical activity are other simple ways to be heart-healthy. Dr. Rowan says getting enough steps in each day is the best form of exercise.

“Good habits start early and there’s no reason why you can’t start today.”

Dr. Chris Rowan, Medical Director of Heart Failure at Renown Health

COVID-19 has had an impact on cardiovascular health. Although the pandemic may have people afraid to seek medical care, Dr. Rowan says it’s still important to do so.

Dr. Rowan added, “The heart is very important. It’s the organ that’s going to keep you going for the rest of your life.”

Taking care of your heart is something to take seriously all year round, which can allow you more time to spend with your loved ones.

Renown Health is providing virtual visits for those who need assistance or care. You can find more information regarding heart disease and prevention from the American Heart Association.

