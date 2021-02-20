Advertisement

Kroger is latest victim of third-party software data breach

The Kroger Co. announced Friday it was informing customers and associates of a data breach...
The Kroger Co. announced Friday it was informing customers and associates of a data breach involving a third-party software vendor.(WXIX)
By Frank Bajak
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 3:24 PM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - Kroger Co. says it was among the multiple victims of a data breach involving a third-party vendor’s file-transfer service.

It says it is notifying potentially impacted customers and offering them free credit monitoring.

The Cincinnati-based grocery and pharmacy chain said in a statement Friday that it believes less than 1% of its customers were affected as well as some current and former employees because a number of personnel records were apparently viewed.

Kroger said it was among victims of the December hack of a file-transfer product from Accellion, a California-based company. Other victims include the University of Colorado and Washington State’s auditor.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Sheriff's deputies helped a woman found sleeping along I-80 near Patrick.
WCSO deputies help woman attempting to walk from Sacramento to Pennsylvania
Washoe County Sheriff's Office
Pedestrian dead after being hit by train
Kelly Gillig
Third suspect arrested for 2019 Reno murder
Developers turn motel into transitional housing
Developers turn Reno 8 Motel into Reno Super Gr8 transitional housing
Mario Rostro III, left, and Heather Montgomery
Two arrested in Lovelock as accessories to Paso Robles murder

Latest News

Death investigation
One person dead in Mono County, suspect in custody
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 2 deaths, 168 recoveries
In this Jan. 11, 2010 photo, a worker shows a marijuana bud for sale at the Lotus Medical...
Marijuana sold in Nevada failed yeast and mold testing, board says
In this 2020 photo provided by Alice Little, sex worker Alice Little poses for a picture in...
Pandemic makes prostitution taboo in Nevada’s legal brothels