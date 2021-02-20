Kroger is latest victim of third-party software data breach

BOSTON (AP) - Kroger Co. says it was among the multiple victims of a data breach involving a third-party vendor’s file-transfer service.

It says it is notifying potentially impacted customers and offering them free credit monitoring.

The Cincinnati-based grocery and pharmacy chain said in a statement Friday that it believes less than 1% of its customers were affected as well as some current and former employees because a number of personnel records were apparently viewed.

Kroger said it was among victims of the December hack of a file-transfer product from Accellion, a California-based company. Other victims include the University of Colorado and Washington State’s auditor.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)