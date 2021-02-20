Advertisement

Judge tosses Rep. Devin Nunes’ lawsuit against CNN

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. listens on Capitol Hill in...
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. listens on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 20, 2017, during the committee's hearing on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(WIBW)
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:42 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - A Manhattan judge has thrown out a defamation lawsuit U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes brought against CNN.

The lawsuit seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in damages was rejected Friday by U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain.

The California Republican had alleged the cable news company intentionally published a false news article and engaged in a conspiracy to defame him.

The lawsuit said CNN in November 2019 published a report containing false claims that Nunes was involved in efforts to get “dirt” on then-presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

In court papers, CNN lawyers said Nunes never denied the report before it was published nor requested a timely retraction. 

