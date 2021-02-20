DEA finds fake oxycodone pills in Las Vegas laced with fentanyl

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Federal authorities say about 50,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl were seized this week during the arrests of three people in the Las Vegas area.

A Drug Enforcement Administration statement didn’t identify the three “non-U.S. citizens” arrested Wednesday by DEA agents and North Las Vegas police on conspiracy and drug trafficking charges.

A DEA photo showed blue pills that look like 30-milligram capsules of oxycodone, marked with variations of “M-30.”

The DEA says Las Vegas has experienced nearly a 31% increase in overdose and other drug-related deaths from 2019 to 2020, and deaths involving fentanyl almost doubled.

