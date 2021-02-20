Carson City Health and Human Services reschedules vaccine events

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Missing out on Coronavirus shots for now.

“The nationwide winter storm has definitely put a hindrance in our efforts when it comes to vaccinating our quad-county residents,” said Quad-County Public Health Preparedness Manager, Jeanne Freeman.

As snow continues to ravage areas of our country, people 70 and older in Carson City, and Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties are having to wait for their vaccines. And there’s no guarantee when they will get vaccinated.

Carson City Health and Human Services is rescheduling vaccine events for those people who had appointments this week.

“(Friday) we have about 25 people who are making phone calls to let people know their appointments that were scheduled for them this weekend are actually being rescheduled for the following weekend,” Freeman said.

Canceling appointments was not an option.

“We felt that it was more important to not cancel the appointment so people don’t have to worry about going through the appointment making process again,” said Freeman.

Right now CCHHS does not have any doses sitting around. Quad-County residents have been getting the Moderna vaccine - where shots are typically administered 28 days apart. The shots can be administered 42 days apart without losing effectiveness.

“We’re going to be holding all of our events from this week next week in addition to the ones we have scheduled for next week,” according to Freeman. “We will be doing double and triple duty to make sure that we get those vaccines into the arms of people based on the allocations that we’ve been allotted and we want to make sure we’re getting those out there as soon as we can.”

Freeman says everyone who is scheduled for a shot will get one in the efficacy window.

Governor Steve Sisolak is allowing people 65 and older to get vaccines starting next week.

Quad County will not be giving out shots for that population until everyone in the 70 and older demographic is vaccinated.

