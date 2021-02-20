47 citations, 2 arrests for illegal street racing in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A street-racing crackdown Friday night led to 47 traffic citations and two arrests, the Reno Police Department reported Saturday.

Fourteen officers from the RPD, the Nevada Highway Patrol and the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles conducted the operation with a grant from Joining Forces.

Both arrests were for driving under the influence, police said.

There were also four warnings for other traffic violations.

Police conducted the operation in response to community concerns. “Similar operations are anticipated to take place as the weather warms in the area,” police said in a statement.

In 2020, Reno police did 20 illegal street racing operations and gave 294 citations for various traffic violations, made 45 misdemeanor arrests (30 for drunk driving) and recovered two guns.

Police reminded illegal street racers of the dangers of it and the possible consequences for both racers and spectators. “These consequences include expensive citations, arrests and could result in the involved vehicles being impounded,” police said.

