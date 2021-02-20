Advertisement

17 vehicles crash, closing I-80 Saturday morning

Icy Roads graphic
Icy Roads graphic
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 10:05 AM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Seventeen vehicles were involved in crashes Saturday morning about a quarter of a mile east of Vista Boulevard in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

Westbound I-80 was closed from about 6:23 a.m. to 7:47 a.m., the NHP said. Eastbound I-80 was briefly closed as Sparks Fire Department personnel responded to assist.

Three people were taken for medical treatment for what the NHP described as minor injuries.

There were no alcohol or drugs contributing to the crashes, only excessive speeds and icy conditions.

