WCSO deputies help woman attempting to walk from Sacramento to Pennsylvania

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies helped a woman find shelter Thursday after they found her sleeping on the side of Interstate 80 near Patrick.

Deputies John Nemeth and Beau Tittensor were dispatched to the area after a caller claimed they had seen a body on the side of the road.

When the deputies arrived, they found 50-year-old Kathleen asleep. She told them she had walked all the way from Sacramento and had plans to walk to Pennsylvania.

The deputies offered help to Kathleen and drove her to the Reno Initiative for Shelter and Equality (RISE) so she could have a roof over her head.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said, “This is the right thing to do. This is the kind of work that our deputies do day in and day out.”

