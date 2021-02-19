Advertisement

Washoe sheriff’s office involved in Sparks crash

The scene of a crash that involved a Washoe County Sheriff's Office vehicle. Another vehicle,...
The scene of a crash that involved a Washoe County Sheriff's Office vehicle. Another vehicle, possibly a white truck, left the scene.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:22 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Washoe County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was involved in a Thursday accident at Pyramid Way and McCarran Boulevard in which another vehicle left the scene.

The Sparks Police Department said there were no injuries in the hit-and-run crash.

The vehicle involved that left the scene may have been a white pickup truck. Police ask anyone with information call dispatch at 775-353-2231.

Other details about what happened were not immediately available.

