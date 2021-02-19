Advertisement

United Pain Urgent Care Opens

Pain management physician Dr. Ali Nairizi talks with KOLO 8 photojournalist Dan Pyke.
Pain management physician Dr. Ali Nairizi talks with KOLO 8 photojournalist Dan Pyke.
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:41 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first and only urgent care for pain and injuries in the United States opened in Reno on Monday, February 15.

It’s called United Pain Urgent Care and you can find it at 6522 South McCarran Boulevard Suite A in Reno.

”This is the first pain urgent care in the United States so it’s a new novel idea that we are introducing to the health care system,” said pain management physician, Dr. Ali Nairizi.  

This Urgent Care Center specializes in alternative pain treatments for injuries and for patients suffering with chronic conditions.

”From migraine headaches to ankle twists or having back spasms or having kidney stress.

So we are specialized in treating pain in a way that we can treat patients without opioid,” Dr. Nairizi said.

United Pain Urgent Care opens Monday through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

