Two arrested in Lovelock as accessories to Paso Robles murder

LOVELOCK, Nev. (KOLO) -Two Lovelock residents were arrested Thursday on charges they were accessories to the killing of a man in Paso Robles, Calif., in March 2020.

Mario Rostro III, 23, and Heather Montgomery, were arrested in Lovelock and booked into the Pershing County jail on charges of being an accessory to murder, the Paso Robles Police Department reported.

They are suspects in the case of Trevon Perry, 27, who was last seen March 15, 2020, in Paso Robles.

Perry’s remains were found in Riverside, Calif., in June. Later than month investigators arrested Nicholas Ron, 23, of Paso Robles on a murder charge for the death of Perry.

That was followed by the arrest of 24-year-old Vivianna Rodriguez of Paso Robles for being an accessory to murder Then investigators arrested Marie Holquin, the mother of Ron, on charges of being an accessory after the fact and witness intimidation.

On Thursday, investigators from San Luis Obispo County were helped by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, Pershing County Sheriff’s Office, Lovelock Police Department and the Lovelock Paiute Tribal Police Department in arresting Rostro and Montgomery. They are being extradited to California.

