Sparks Middle School lockdown lifted; Palmer Elem. also CODE GREEN

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District said precautionary lockdowns have been lifted at Sparks Middle School and Virginia Palmer Elementary.

Julie Dewell with the City of Sparks tells KOLO 8 News Now that the initial lockdown at Sparks Middle School was due to a possible mercury spill. Sparks Fire reports the mercury did not actually spill, so there was no threat.

The CODE YELLOW at Virginia Palmer Elementary was due to police activity in the area. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a burglary. The case turned out to be a domestic dispute. The suspect is still at large and is known to the Sheriff’s Office, but he is not believed to be a threat to the community.

