Advertisement

Russia’s new team name, flag agreed for next 2 Olympic Games

A Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling in December banned Russia’s team name, flag and...
A Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling in December banned Russia’s team name, flag and national anthem from the Tokyo Olympics this year and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:32 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — With Russia’s name banned at the next two Olympic Games, its teams and athletes will be officially branded as “ROC,” the International Olympic Committee said Friday.

The team name — an acronym for Russian Olympic Committee — has been agreed between the IOC and the World Anti-Doping Agency, which prosecuted the latest case in a years-long pursuit of a state-backed program of doping and cover-ups.

Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling in December banned Russia’s team name, flag and national anthem from the Tokyo Olympics this year and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

The agreement avoids using the word “neutral” that WADA insisted must counter-balance any reference to the word “Russia” on team uniforms or equipment.

The Russian team flag in Tokyo and Beijing will be the ROC symbol — an Olympic flame in the white, blue and red stripes of the national flag above the five Olympic rings.

A piece of music to replace the Russian anthem at gold-medal ceremonies is yet to be agreed.

“The Russian Olympic Committee will submit a proposed musical score to be played for all ceremonies,” the IOC said.

Russian competitors were known as “Olympic Athlete from Russia” at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

The toughest stand against Russian cheating has been taken by track and field’s World Athletics governing body, which requires Russians to compete as Authorized Neutral Athletes (ANA) at world championships.

In winter sports world championships this year, Russians have competed under names such as Russian Ski Federation (RSF) or Russian Luge Federation (RLF).

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thacker Pass image from the Environmental Impact Statement.
Nevada rancher sues to block lithium mine near Oregon line
Gov. Steve Sisolak announces changes to full contact sports in Nevada and provides an update on...
Gov. Sisolak announces changes to in-person learning, full contact sports can resume
COVID
First case of South African COVID variant confirmed in Reno
Jon Berg reunited with missing Dachshunds, Katie and Brandie
Owner reunited with dogs after crash in Carson City
Three people were killed in a crash involving four vehicles in Elko County.
Three people killed in multi-vehicle crash north of Wells

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Back in Paris accord, US vows no more sidelining of climate
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
LIVE: Biden to lay out his foreign policy at G-7, Munich summit
A Pfizer facility is seen in this file photo. Pfizer says new data shows its COVID-19 vaccine...
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine can be stored longer in regular freezer
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's response to the coup in Myanmar in the...
Biden to visit Mich. vaccine plant as winter throws a curve
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: WH COVID response team briefing