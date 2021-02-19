Pedestrian dead after being hit by train

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a train in Washoe County Friday morning.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says the incident was reported around 5:50 a.m. The pedestrian was killed, but no other information has been released. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is not impacting any roads.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

