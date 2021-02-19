Advertisement

Pedestrian dead after being hit by train

Washoe County Sheriff's Office
Washoe County Sheriff's Office(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:33 AM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a train in Washoe County Friday morning.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says the incident was reported around 5:50 a.m. The pedestrian was killed, but no other information has been released. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is not impacting any roads.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

