Nevada still awaiting vaccine shipment delayed by weather

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada is still waiting for a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines that was supposed to arrive this week but was delayed by winter storms blanketing much of the U.S.

Nevada health official Candice McDaniel said the majority of the Moderna doses expected to arrive this week had still not arrived as of Friday morning. She says the state is in close contact the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to get updates on the shipment but did not have details about when the doses would arrive.

The Southern Nevada Health District has postponed about 4,000 appointments for second doses because of the delay.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.