Nevada GOP lawmakers outline plans but face uphill battle

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Republican lawmakers in Nevada’s Democrat-controlled statehouse hope that economic anxiety and coronavirus restrictions will broaden the resonance of their small government, anti-tax message.

But as a minority in both chambers, they could face uphill battles in getting their proposals passed into law.

The Assembly Republican caucus outlined a list of priorities Thursday that included rolling back the decision to send all active voters mail-in ballots and restricting Gov. Steve Sisolak’s executive powers 11 months into the pandemic.

They also said they would resist efforts to increase taxes and instead would pursue balancing the state budget through finding efficiencies in individual agencies.

