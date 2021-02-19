Advertisement

Nevada GOP lawmakers outline plans but face uphill battle

Assemblyman Andy Matthews, R-Las Vegas, answers questions about Assembly Republican's 2021...
Assemblyman Andy Matthews, R-Las Vegas, answers questions about Assembly Republican's 2021 legislative priorities in Carson City, Nev., on Thursday, Feb 18, 2021. Republicans want to reopen more businesses and classrooms, roll back election reforms and redistribute emergency powers away from the executive branch and Gov. Steve Sisolak, but as the minority party could face an uphill battle getting their agenda passed. (AP Photo/Sam Metz)(Sam Metz | AP)
By Sam Metz
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:49 PM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Republican lawmakers in Nevada’s Democrat-controlled statehouse hope that economic anxiety and coronavirus restrictions will broaden the resonance of their small government, anti-tax message.

But as a minority in both chambers, they could face uphill battles in getting their proposals passed into law.

The Assembly Republican caucus outlined a list of priorities Thursday that included rolling back the decision to send all active voters mail-in ballots and restricting Gov. Steve Sisolak’s executive powers 11 months into the pandemic.

They also said they would resist efforts to increase taxes and instead would pursue balancing the state budget through finding efficiencies in individual agencies.

