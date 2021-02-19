Nevada football player turning hardship into a helping hand

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - BerDale Robins, a southern California native, is currently a senior football player at the University of Nevada.

“Growing up in LA was always pretty fun, there were a lot of challenges,” Robins said.

He’s the second youngest of nine kids. He says family means everything.

Robins added, “I really loved growing up with a big family and a mixed family.”

On September 12, 2017, his loved ones’ lives shattered after the death of one of his older brothers. BerDale had just started his freshman year at UNR.

“It was really hard once that happened. I was really just like grieving alone.”

A little more than a year later, the unthinkable happened again. Another one of his older brothers was shot and killed.

“My family is built off hard times and I think we just kind of try to use that to motivate others,” Robins said.

Robins decided to take the hurt and grief from those hardships and turn them into a helping hand.

Robins added, “Helping other people and making them smile really puts a smile on my face and I feel good about myself.”

He’s organized a number of food drives in Los Angeles, providing more than 260 meals for the homeless. And he didn’t stop there. This past Christmas, he also raised money in Reno and across the country to give nearly 600 toys to disadvantaged kids in his hometown.

“It was one of the greatest things I ever did in my life,” Robins said, “You never really know how far a kind gesture can go with people.”

He says you can’t always control the circumstances that you’re put in, but you always have control in how you respond.

“I don’t judge people off of their sex, if they’re gay, straight, black or white. It’s what in their heart.”

Robins is also starting his own nonprofit called Enterprise Network Charity. Its mission is to give back to anyone who needs a helping hand, no matter their age, race, gender, or zipcode. He’s hoping to launch that later this year.

