Lyon County may allow escort services

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) -Lyon County is considering legalizing non-sexual escort services.

Lyon County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 Thursday to start the process.

The item was proposed by Commissioner Ken Gary, who said he is not pro-brothel “but believes that brothels are the only business singled out to remain closed throughout the COVID response,” the county said in a statement. “Gray commented that wants to give them some ability to survive as a business.”

The escort service would not be legal in Fernley and Yerington but would be legal in unincorporated areas of Lyon County.

Nye County District Attorney Steven Rye said there is no regulatory framework in place and it would have to be set up to license and regulate the business.

Lyon County reported some Nevada counties do not address escort services, some allow it and some prohibit it. Storey County allows for non-sexual escort services and that regulation predates the current pandemic.

