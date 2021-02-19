Advertisement

Locals watch Mars landing with special interest

Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:13 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - White knuckles gave way to cheers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory as its latest Mars Rover touched down on the surface of the Red Planet.

Here in Reno others were sharing in the relief and excitement.

“I was excited to see if that sky crane was going to do its job and it did,” said Paul McFarlane, Director of UNR’s Fleischmann Planetarium. “It did a brilliant job, landed it on the spot.”

They were joined we might imagine by others including those at the Sparks headquarters of the Sierra Nevada Corporation which developed some of the equipment that made that landing and the exploration that will follow.

“This mission has new instruments and so scientists like our own Wendy Calvin here at UNR, (We’re told Dr. Calvin watched the landing with students online.) they can begin to explore new questions,” says McFarlane.

The anxiety of the landing now past, everyone’s attention will turn to the mission itself and its search of the surface of Mars and below where those answers about life past and present may lurk.

“There’s going to be new instruments like ground-penetrating radar that will help us understand what’s below the surface, help us understand the water and following the water and looking for life.”

“With the ground-penetrating radar we should be able to see ten meters below the surface,” adds Outreach Astronomer Seth Nuti, “and I think that we’ll be more than surprised at what we might find there.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Steve Sisolak announces changes to full contact sports in Nevada and provides an update on...
Gov. Sisolak announces changes to in-person learning, full contact sports can resume
Three people were killed in a crash involving four vehicles in Elko County.
Three people killed in multi-vehicle crash north of Wells
COVID
First case of South African COVID variant confirmed in Reno
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released this Feb. 12 photo of suspects in south Reno...
Washoe sheriff seeks 3 suspects in south Reno vehicle burglaries
Thacker Pass image from the Environmental Impact Statement.
Nevada rancher sues to block lithium mine near Oregon line

Latest News

The scene of a crash that involved a Washoe County Sheriff's Office vehicle. Another vehicle,...
Washoe sheriff’s office involved in Sparks crash
Local connection to Mars landing
Local Connection to the Mars Landing
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 17 new cases. 8 recoveries
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather