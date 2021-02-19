Advertisement

Local business and former hockey player excited about NHL in Tahoe

The NHL will hold two historic outdoor games at Edgewood.
The NHL will hold two historic outdoor games at Edgewood.
The NHL will hold two historic outdoor games at Edgewood.(KOLO)
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:09 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hockey fans across the world will look to Lake Tahoe this weekend as the NHL will hold two historic outdoor games at Edgewood Tahoe Resort. Although fans aren’t allowed, a Tahoe souvenir shop and former professional hockey player are excited about future possibilities.

The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority said the rink’s picturesque outdoor setting will show all the beauty of Tahoe. President and CEO Carol Chaplin said, “Some of the NHL staff have been here, I mean they know about Lake Tahoe, but they never actually been here.”

She continued, “So when we talk about the markets that are really passionate about hockey, I think we are reaching new markets across the country.”

Blue Pebbles souvenir shop said the NHL playing in Tahoe is all over social media and hopes it could impact tourism in the future. Owner Cassie Selders said, “This is an exciting event for Tahoe to host so we can hope it will continue to come back in the following years.”

Employee Krishell Sanchez hopes it can be an annual event like the celebrity golf tournament. Sanchez said, “Hopefully it brings a lot more attention to the town within the store and hopefully Tahoe gets more recognized as well.”

Former professional hockey player Mickey Lang grew up playing on the ice in Reno. Lang said NHL’s presence could open the eyes of a lot of people to what hockey has to offer.

“I think its huge. Hockey is growing like crazy. Obviously with the Golden Knights going to Las Vegas that’s huge and then we finally get an ice rink a beautiful facility after 16 years. I think it’s just another opportunity to play and be involved in a team sport.”

He added, “Sports fans in general, maybe the non-hockey fan that’s from this area, hopefully they will tune in this weekend and become full time hockey fans.”

Saturday the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Colorado Avalanche.

The Philadelphia Flyers will drop the puck against the Boston Bruins on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thacker Pass image from the Environmental Impact Statement.
Nevada rancher sues to block lithium mine near Oregon line
COVID
First case of South African COVID variant confirmed in Reno
Gov. Steve Sisolak announces changes to full contact sports in Nevada and provides an update on...
Gov. Sisolak announces changes to in-person learning, full contact sports can resume
Jon Berg reunited with missing Dachshunds, Katie and Brandie
Owner reunited with dogs after crash in Carson City
The scene of a crash that involved a Washoe County Sheriff's Office vehicle. Another vehicle,...
Washoe sheriff’s office involved in Sparks crash

Latest News

High school football teams return to practice for first time this season
High school football teams hold first formal practices of season
Gov. Sisolak announces changes to in-person learning, full contact sports can resume
Gov. Sisolak announces changes to in-person learning, full contact sports can resume
Wolf Pack’s second straight series postponed due to COVID-19
Major League Baseball announces new minor league alignment for 2021
Major League Baseball announces new minor league alignment for 2021