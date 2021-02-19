KOLO ATE: Pasta Fresca

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pasta Fresca is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a new restaurant in Reno that makes fresh pasta on-site.

“Everything is cooked fresh,” stressed owner Paolo Nicoletta.

They make everything from rigatoni, spaghetti, rotini, raviolli, lasagna and gluten-free noodles.

“When the pasta is fresh, the pasta absorbs the sauce better,” added Nicoletta.

The sauces are made fresh too; using minimal ingredients.

“If it’s going to be a lot of spicy things and stuff, you’re going to kill the taste,” explained Nicoletta. “And that’s what we try to make people understand. The simplest things, they are the best.”

It’s how he was taught from a young age growing up in Italy. And it truly makes for a better taste.

“I think it really speaks to the authenticity of the cooking, because if you get really complicated, there’s a lot of places to hide behind spices and a variety of things,” said chef Alejandro Felix. “You have to make sure each individual component is dialed in, otherwise the whole thing falls apart.”

The best thing about this restaurant, they sell kits for you to take home. You just boil the fresh noodles, and heat up the sauce.

“You can come in and have that same level of quality that you’d expect at a nice restaurant,” added Felix. “Or for even cheaper, you can have a to-go kit and know that pasta is super fresh. And you’re not breaking the bank either.”

They do have in-person dining available, serving up a variety of dishes, salads, soups and cannolis. But that part of the business has taken a hit, due to the pandemic and state capacity regulations. Certainly an obstacle for a young restaurant that opened up just a few months ago.

“I’m not doing bad,” admitted Nicoletta. “As long as we survive in this moment, it’s already good things. You know. We just have to keep it up.”

Pasta Fresca is located in the Shops at Bartley Ranch, at 6135 Lakeside Drive. For more information, click on the link below.

