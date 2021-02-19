Developers turn Reno 8 Motel into Reno Super Gr8 transitional housing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno 8 Motel on Fourth St. is being completely reimagined. Reno Super Gr8 is the first of its kind in the Silver State.

The once 28 unit motel has been taken over by Common Ground Development, they are based in San Francisco and recently formed in Reno to help people transition into our area.

Jeannie Kelly, Co-founder, and Director of Operations said this property is the perfect canvas for her team’s community finance model.

“We are going to be temporary housing, it is considered a lodging unit, and just the legislative law and the zoning around lodging units in Nevada are very gray,” said Kelly. “Between the city and state, they will see this prototype and offer it throughout the nation.”

In the past year alone Downtown Reno’s population has grown by nearly 1,000, even during this pandemic. Kelly said Super Gr8 Lodging will help new residents ease into the Biggest Little City.

“We’ve got Tesla workers, we have traveling nurses, and folks who are in transition, and as our development is going to be growing our tenants will be changing as well,” said Kelly.

By August of this year, Kelly said the plans include adding 44 more rental studios for less than $800 for a 3-week stay. She added this is just one of the many planned projects for their “Forward on Fourth Street” strategy.

“Fourth St. is ready! Wider streets, sidewalks, lights, water, sewage, and that’s a big deal for any developer to come into any kind of new penetrated market,” Kelly explained.

Common Ground Development is taking a less than desirable area and upgrading distressed properties to benefit our economy during challenging times.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.