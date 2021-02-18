Advertisement

WCSD holding two virtual job fairs

Washoe County School District logo.
Washoe County School District logo.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:19 PM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is holding two virtual hiring fairs to fill positions in three of its departments.

The first hiring fair will be held Tuesday, Feb. 23 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The second hiring fair will be held Tuesday, Mar. 2 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Both fairs will be held online.

The district is looking to hire for Nutrition Services, Transportation, and its Housekeeping Departments.

In a press release, the district said, “Employees are urgently needed to help support the District’s educational mission and its 62,000 students.”

Candidates are asked to only attend one of the job fairs.

To register in advance or on the day of the job fair, click here. Applicants are then asked to enter this number: 821-7388-9845.

If you have any questions, send an email here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Steve Sisolak announces changes to full contact sports in Nevada and provides an update on...
Gov. Sisolak announces changes to in-person learning, full contact sports can resume
Three people were killed in a crash involving four vehicles in Elko County.
Three people killed in multi-vehicle crash north of Wells
Beefy's restaurant, Reno, Nevada
Tiny diner adapts to COVID restrictions and finds a new way forward
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released this Feb. 12 photo of suspects in south Reno...
Washoe sheriff seeks 3 suspects in south Reno vehicle burglaries
A motorhome was destroyed by a fire on Neil Road in Reno, Nev. on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
Motorhome destroyed in fire

Latest News

COVID
First case of South African COVID variant confirmed in Reno
Crews installed a new fire mesh product to 170 utility poles in Genoa.
NV Energy launches new pilot program to protect equipment
A new connector bridge between the Regional Medical Center (RMC) and Sierra Surgery is being...
Carson Tahoe Health expands and updates medical campus
In this Jan. 16, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks are seen operating in Bakersfield, Calif. Last...
California lawmakers propose ban on fracking by 2027