WCSD holding two virtual job fairs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is holding two virtual hiring fairs to fill positions in three of its departments.

The first hiring fair will be held Tuesday, Feb. 23 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The second hiring fair will be held Tuesday, Mar. 2 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Both fairs will be held online.

The district is looking to hire for Nutrition Services, Transportation, and its Housekeeping Departments.

In a press release, the district said, “Employees are urgently needed to help support the District’s educational mission and its 62,000 students.”

Candidates are asked to only attend one of the job fairs.

To register in advance or on the day of the job fair, click here. Applicants are then asked to enter this number: 821-7388-9845.

If you have any questions, send an email here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.