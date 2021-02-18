Advertisement

Washoe sheriff seeks 3 suspects in south Reno vehicle burglaries

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released this Feb. 12 photo of suspects in south Reno...
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released this Feb. 12 photo of suspects in south Reno vehicle burglaries.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:42 PM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help identifying three suspects involved in vehicle burglaries at south Reno parks and trailheads.

Since Nov. 25 there have been nine vehicle burglaries using door punching. The suspects use a tool to break the lock of a passenger door and that allows them access to the vehicle’s interior.

The suspects take credit cards from purses and wallets and then leave the purses and wallets behind. People may not know that credit cards were taken until after they are illegally used.

In the last 10 days, credit cards stolen from three vehicles were used to make more than $12,500 in purchases from three big box stores.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 775-785-WCSO or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. Refer to cases WC21-658 and WC21-50190.

The sheriff’s office reminds people to never leave valuables in vehicles.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released these photos of a suspect vehicle and of two...
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released these photos of a suspect vehicle and of two suspects in south Reno vehicle burglaries.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

