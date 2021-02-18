Thursday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Two fast-moving systems will slide through the region over the next few days. For valleys, this will mean a windy Friday, with a few rain showers changing over to light snow before ending on Saturday. The Sierra will get some snow, but not much. Still, controls are likely at times. The weather will be quiet and warmer early next week. More stormy weather is likely beyond Wednesday. -Jeff