Three arrested in Douglas County vehicle theft cases; may be other cases

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on a variety of theft and drug charges. They ask the public to tell them of any other crimes the suspects may have committed.

Monday about 8:15 p.m., deputies saw a Dodge Challenger reported stolen in Mesa, Ariz. Deputies arrested both occupants. Yvette Bryan, 29, of Alpine, Calif., was book on charges of possession of stolen vehicle, child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and several traffic offenses.

Arthur Porter, 32, of Carson City was booked on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday about 7:22 a.m., deputies saw a stolen Ford Explorer in the parking lot of the Grant Avenue Walmart. It had been reported stolen in Douglas County earlier in the morning.

Driver Destiny Rich, 27, of Mesa, Ariz., took off onto U.S. 395 and eventually stopped on U.S. 395 near Leviathan Mine road. Rich was booked on charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, eluding a peace officer, resisting a peace officer and destruction of property.

The sheriff’s office said Rich had items commonly used to break into vehicles and had a hand-drawn map of Tillman Lane in the Gardnerville Ranchos. The sheriff’s office believes the three know each other and may be connected to other vehicle burglaries or vehicle thefts.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who may have seen Bryan, Porter or Rich or who thinks their vehicle may have been broken into or tampered with to call Sgt. John Storke in the Investigation Division at 775-782-9905.

