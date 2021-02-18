Advertisement

Technology makeover available to northern Nevada nonprofits

(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, file)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:47 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Microsoft Reno is teaming up with BluePeak Technology Solutions to give charitable organizations an IT makeover. If selected, groups will receive up to $20,000 for new hardware, software, tech consulting, and any other solutions that are needed. Organizers say technology is often a major need for non-profits.

Over the past 12 years, a total of $270,000 has been awarded to more than 30 local nonprofit recipients that have used IT Makeover Campaign funding to update existing IT solutions and add new capabilities to their organizations.

Eligible nonprofits interested in applying for the campaign funding will need to submit an online application that includes a description of need, mission, objectives and how their organization would utilize the IT Makeover Campaign contribution to better serve the northern Nevada region.

The online application deadline is Friday, April 16. To apply click here.

A Nonprofit Tech Q&A session will be held on Friday, April 2 at 2:00 p.m. to provide organizations with more information on the campaign and guidance on the application submission process. The event will be held via a Microsoft Teams call (link to join meeting). To view nonprofit eligibility requirements or for more information about the campaign, click here.

The 13th annual IT Makeover Campaign funding recipients will be notified in May.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four vehicles were involved in this crash on US 395 in Douglas County
Multiple vehicle accident closes US 395 NB in Minden
Gov. Steve Sisolak announces changes to full contact sports in Nevada and provides an update on...
Gov. Sisolak announces changes to in-person learning, full contact sports can resume
RAC Guns and Ammo is located on Mill St. in Reno.
Reno gun store owners weigh in on calls for reform
Beefy's restaurant, Reno, Nevada
Tiny diner adapts to COVID restrictions and finds a new way forward
A man caught in an avalanche last year at Alpine Meadows has filed a lawsuit against the ski...
Alpine Meadows Ski Resort sued after 2020 avalanche

Latest News

In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo, a woman sits at a slot machine in a casino in Las Vegas. A...
Casino industry report charts sharp drop in 2020 revenues
Beefy's restaurant, Reno, Nevada
Tiny diner adapts to COVID restrictions and finds a new way forward
Rocky Mountain Oysters prepared for the 2019 Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry in Virginia City, Nevada.
Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry returns to Virginia City
360 Martial Arts Academy class.
Martial arts school reacts to loosened COVID restrictions in Nevada