Technology makeover available to northern Nevada nonprofits

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Microsoft Reno is teaming up with BluePeak Technology Solutions to give charitable organizations an IT makeover. If selected, groups will receive up to $20,000 for new hardware, software, tech consulting, and any other solutions that are needed. Organizers say technology is often a major need for non-profits.

Over the past 12 years, a total of $270,000 has been awarded to more than 30 local nonprofit recipients that have used IT Makeover Campaign funding to update existing IT solutions and add new capabilities to their organizations.

Eligible nonprofits interested in applying for the campaign funding will need to submit an online application that includes a description of need, mission, objectives and how their organization would utilize the IT Makeover Campaign contribution to better serve the northern Nevada region.

The online application deadline is Friday, April 16. To apply click here.

A Nonprofit Tech Q&A session will be held on Friday, April 2 at 2:00 p.m. to provide organizations with more information on the campaign and guidance on the application submission process. The event will be held via a Microsoft Teams call (link to join meeting). To view nonprofit eligibility requirements or for more information about the campaign, click here.

The 13th annual IT Makeover Campaign funding recipients will be notified in May.

