Sparks police looking for robbery suspect

The Sparks Police Department said this man robbed the 7-Eleven at 710 Baring Blvd. on Feb. 14.
By Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:27 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department on Thursday asked for the public’s help finding the man who pulled a gun on a 7-Eleven clerk on Sunday.

Police said it happened about 2:53 a.m. at the store at 710 Baring Blvd.

The man entered the store, walked to the back where he got a drink, and then went to the counter. There, he pulled out a black semi-automatic gun from his waistband, pointed it at the clerk and demanded money and items from behind the counter.

The clerk complied and the suspect ran north on North Truckee Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

