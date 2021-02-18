Advertisement

Reno Police warn of recent vehicle break-ins

Reno Police Department
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:37 PM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is reminding the community not to leave their cars unattended after seeing an increase in vehicle thefts.

Police said many people are warming their cars up due to the cold weather, creating so-called “crimes of opportunity.”

Authorities said even with auto starts, your vehicle may sustain damage as criminals makes entry before realizing they can’t leave with your car. It is also against Nevada Law to leave your vehicle running while unattended.

Police said they have also seen an increase in vehicle burglaries. They are reminding the community to not leave valuables in vehicles. Keep vehicles locked and always try to park in a well lit and highly travelled area.

If you are a victim of a vehicle burglary and happen to find your property for sale on a social media platform police said tonot contact the seller/suspect. Instead you are asked to contact police through their non-emergency dispatch line at 775-334-2677, or contact secret witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.

