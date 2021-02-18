Owner reunited with dogs after crash in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Losing a pet can be very traumatic. Unfortunately, that was the case for a California man after his two dogs ran off following a crash in Carson City. But thanks to a South Lake Tahoe nonprofit, the whole family is back together again.

ON November 16, 2020, Jon Berg who lives in Santa Maria, California as well as on his boat in the San Francisco Bay was driving on I-580 near Spooner Summit with his Dachshunds Katie and Brandie when he was involved in a rollover crash.

“Both dogs just bolted right over me and I watched them run into the desert,” Jon Berg said.

That’s when Wendy Jones and her team with TLC For Furry Friends, a pet search and rescue organization, were called to help.

“We made flyers and posters, we had volunteers in the community putting the flyers and posters up,” Wendy Jones, Founder of Tahoe Paws nonprofit and TLC For Furry Friends said.

Berg added, “She put out cameras and she went out at 9 in the evening and stayed until 2 or 3 in the morning.”

After a long eight days of searching, Jones received a promising call, someone had spotted Katie. Jones was able to catch her and give her back to Berg.

“She handed her to me and Katie was just licking my face all over!”

But, still no sign of Brandie. Volunteers continued searching day and night across Carson City. Weeks later, a photo of Brandie showed up on a missing pets Facebook Page. She was found 75 miles away in Portola, California.

“I left immediately within half an hour and picked her up,” Jones said.

Berg added, “It was so gratifying to get them back. I never thought that that would happen.”

Berg says he’s eternally grateful for the long, hard work by Jones and her charity to find his furry companions.

“Miracles do happen every day, I’ve seen them, but this one was pretty special.”

Tahoe Paws also provides community animal response for emergencies and natural disasters.

In order to keep these efforts going, the non-profit organization needs your support. Donations can be made to Tahoe Paws at P.O. Box 8292, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96158, or online. Volunteers are also needed to help with grant writing, social media, promotion, fundraising campaigns, among other things.

