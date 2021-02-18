Advertisement

NV Energy launches new pilot program to protect equipment

Crews installed a new fire mesh product to 170 utility poles in Genoa.(KOLO)
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:28 AM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is taking extra precautions ahead of wildfire season. It launched a new pilot program that aims to prevent equipment from catching on fire. Crews installed a fire mesh product to 170 poles in Genoa where there’s an ample amount of wildland fuel.

NV Energy Fire Mitigation Specialist Mark Regan said the mesh forms a barrier by expanding at temperatures greater than 300 degrees. “We want to make sure the power stays on to our customers after a disaster and during a disaster.”

Regan said it will shield wooden structures from radiant heat and fire. The special fire resistant coating will prevent ignition and won’t contribute to a burn. Crews tested the product during a controlled burn in Carson City.

“We had our crew inspect the pole and the pole didn’t need to be replaced, it just suffered some surface burns. The pole was still a solid pole, structurally sound, and we are using it again to hold our light up in the parking lot.”

He said the program is another way to protect and serve the community. “The fire mesh will swell up and protect the poll and we will be able to re-energize the communities a lot faster, if this is a good product the Public Utility and NV Energy feels what we should move forward with.”

The pilot program will run through September, then NV Energy will present its findings to the Public Utilities Commission.

