Ice rescue training: For when seconds count

GALENA CREEK PARK, Nev. (KOLO) - Up in the forest on the flanks of Mount Rose, a man screams for help from a hole in the ice of a pond.

The distress and panic isn’t real. In fact, the exposure suit he’s wearing is keeping him comfortable, but the scenario is deadly serious.

Anyone of us falling through ice literally has minutes before hypothermia would rob us of our ability to pull ourselves to safety, even think clearly. Our best chance would be the swift arrival of trained rescuers. Even the, once on the scene they have precious seconds to act.

“If they are in a frozen pond they’re going to become hypothermic pretty quick,” says Truckee Meadows Firefighter Paramedic. “I would say within 10 minutes.”

That’s why these firefighters from Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue trudged through the snow to a pond at Galena Creek Park to train.

We don’t have a lot of ponds in our area, but the danger is there every winter. “We have weather that changes and so our ice is often unstable,” says Capt. Mark Thyer.

And every now and then someone ventures out on a patch of thin ice and gets into trouble. It can and has ended tragically at a pond in south Reno in 2015 and almost exactly a year later at Paradise Ponds.

“Anytime you do see ice it’s probably not going to stay stable for very long,” says Thyer. “So I want to recommend that people stay off the ice. If you want to go skating or play on the ice take advantage of one of our beautiful ice rinks in town.”

