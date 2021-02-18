Advertisement

Former Sen. Bob Dole announces cancer diagnosis

By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:45 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Former Sen. Bob Dole, 97, announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

His first treatment will begin Monday.

“While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own,” he said in a statement.

The former senator and senate majority leader from Kansas retired from the Senate in 1996. He was first elected to Congress in 1960 and to the U.S. Senate in 1968.

Dole was the Republican presidential nominee in 1996 in an unsuccessful bid to defeat President Bill Clinton.

